Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper decries world’s difference to hunger in Gaza

May 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: A front-page article in the Vatican newspaper’s May 3 edition decried “the hunger of Gaza and the indifference of the world.”

“Two months have now passed since March 2, when the Israeli armed forces closed all entrances to humanitarian aid in Gaza,” reporter Roberto Cetera wrote. “Two months without food, drinking water, medicines, and any other basic necessities.”

He added, “It is not permissible to use food and water as a weapon of war. It is not possible to use food deprivation to push a people to deportation.”

After reporting on the recent drone attack on a Gaza humanitarian aid ship in international waters, Cetera concluded:

We are faced with a determined and conscious intention. 2.4 million Gazans are hungry and in desperation. Desperate in the absence of any reaction of disapproval and protest from that world which hypocritically calls itself civilized.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!