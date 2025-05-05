Catholic World News

Catholic tourist slain by Islamist terrorists in India; bishop hails him as martyr

May 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Islamist terrorists killed 26 people and injured 20 more in an attack on tourists in Pahalgam, in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The attackers’ primary target was Hindu tourists, and any tourists who could recite the tenets of Islam were spared. One of the slain was Sushil Nathaniel, 57, who has shot in the head after he told the terrorists he was Catholic. His bishop—Bishop Thomas Kuttimackal of Indore—described him as a martyr and praised his “courage in not hiding his faith even under threat of arms.”

