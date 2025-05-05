Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman: Pope Francis was a prophet whose message on war went unheeded

May 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, described Pope Francis as a prophet whose “message against the mad arms race, which takes away resources to be used for the good of peoples and invests them in instruments of death and destruction,” went unheeded.

“The 12 years of his pontificate are full of interventions from which emerges a clear rejection of war and the arms race,” Tornielli continued, adding:

In a world that seems resigned to the logic of everyone against everyone, and that sees the capital used to fill arsenals already full of weapons capable of destroying all of humanity repeatedly rise, the Successor of Peter continued to invoke peace, negotiation ... Pope Francis’ teaching on atomic rearmament is also strong and more relevant than ever.

