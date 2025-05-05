Catholic World News

Cardinal Gugerotti, at Mass for late Pontiff, preaches on creation, Eastern Catholic churches

May 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches from 2023 until the Pontiff’s death, celebrated the seventh of the novendiali Masses for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis. The Mass, celebrated in Latin (apart from the readings and prayers of the faithful), took place in St. Peter’s Basilica on the evening of May 2 (booklet, video).

“All around us we do nothing but perceive the cry of creation and in it that of those who are destined for glory, and that is the purpose for which creation was desired: the human person,” the 69-year-old prelate preached. “The earth cries out, but above all a humanity overwhelmed by hatred cries out, in turn the fruit of a profound devaluation of the value of life which, as we have heard, for us Christians is participation in the family of God.”

Cardinal Gugerotti then paid tribute to the Eastern Catholic churches, which “enrich the catholicity of the Church with the variety of their experiences, their cultures, but above all their very rich spirituality.”

