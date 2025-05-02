Catholic World News

Tanzanian bishops’ spokesman hospitalized after assault

May 02, 2025

» Continue to this story on BBC

CWN Editor's Note: Father Charles Kitima, the secretary-general of the Tanzanian bishops’ conference, has been hospitalized after he was attacked on April 30.

Police report that Father Kitima was struck on the head with a blunt object, and left bleeding. He was reported to be in stable condition in a local hospital. Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the assault.

Father Kitima has been an outspoken critic of the government, and the bishops’ conference has backed the demand of opposition leaders for election reforms in advance of a contentious October ballot.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!