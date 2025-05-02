Catholic World News

Brazilian nun, world’s oldest person, dies at 116

May 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Inah Canabarro, a Brazilian nun who was believed to be the world’s oldest person, died on April 30 at the age of 116.

