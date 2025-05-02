Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman denies health scare for Cardinal Parolin

May 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni has denied a widespread report that the Wednesday meeting of the College of Cardinals was interrupted when Cardinal Pietro Parolin suffered a medical emergency.

According to the report, Cardinal Parolin fainted—supposedly because of a loss of blood pressure—and medical personnel were called in to revive him.

“It is not true,” Bruni said flatly. Asked whether health-care personnel had been summoned, he replied: “No; absolutely not.”

The quick spread of the report, and the strong denial from the Vatican press office, highlight the fact that as the cardinals speak in secrecy, all news reports must be questioned.

