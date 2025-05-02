Catholic World News

Cardinals discuss evangelization at Friday session

May 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At their 8th general congregation on May 2, the College of Cardinals discussed a variety of issues, including evangelization and the challenges of pastoral work in secularized societies.

The Vatican press office reports that 180 cardinals attended the Friday session, including 120 cardinal-electors. Another 13 electors are expected to arrive before the conclave opens on May 7.

The general congregations are closed-door sessions, and the Vatican press office provides only a broad description of the topics raised by the cardinals who speak. (The speakers are not identified in statements for the media.) Since the cardinals are bound to respect the confidentiality of the discussions, any detailed reports are based on leaks, and cannot be considered reliable.

