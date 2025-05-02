Catholic World News

Vatican workers install chimney for ‘white smoke’ announcement

May 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican workers have installed a chimney in the roof of the Sistine Chapel. That chimney will be the focal point of the world’s attention next week, as observers wait for the white smoke that will signal the successful election of a new Roman Pontiff.

The chimney, which is installed for papal conclaves, carries smoke from the small furnace that is used to burn the ballots after each round of voting in the conclave. Chemicals added to the paper ballots ensure that the smoke will be black if the vote is inconclusive, white when a Pope has been chosen.

