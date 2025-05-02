Catholic World News

Advocate for international humanitarian aid, USCCB urges in action alert

May 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has issued an action alert with the heading, “Families and Children are at Risk—Tell Congress to Prioritize Lifesaving Aid.”

The alert begins:

Your help is urgently needed! Let your members of Congress know that you are deeply concerned about potential further reductions to lifesaving aid in the fiscal year 2026 federal budget. Fewer funds means fewer people will receive lifesaving and life-affirming aid, needs will continue to rise, and the crucial work provided by Catholic Relief Services (CRS) will be impacted.

