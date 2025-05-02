Catholic World News

At Mass for late Pontiff, Cardinal Sandri reflects on Pope Francis as a servant

May 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, vice dean of the College of Cardinals, celebrated the fifth of the novendiali Masses for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Basilica on the evening of April 30 (booklet, video).

Apart from the papal funeral Mass, it was the first of the novendiali Masses to be celebrated primarily in Latin; only the first reading, the Gospel, and the prayers of the faithful were in Italian.

“In the most solemn celebrations we wear the tunicle under the chasuble, a reminder of our duty to always remain deacons, that is, servants,” said Cardinal Sandri, 81, as he reflected on the papal title of Servant of the Servants of God. “Pope Francis lived it, choosing different places of suffering and solitude to perform the washing of the feet during the Holy Mass of the Lord’s Supper, but also kneeling and kissing the feet of the leaders of South Sudan, imploring the gift of peace, with that same style considered scandalous by many, but strongly evangelical.”

Cardinal Sandri concluded:

Lord, we entrust to you your servant, Pope Francis, so that you may fill him now with joy in your presence, and we ask you for the grace to fulfill his vision for a Church that proclaims the mystery of Christ, Crucified and Risen!



Mary, Mother of God and Mother of the Church, intercede with your prayer for the one who so desired to fix your loving gaze, and now rests in the Basilica dedicated to you. So be it.

