Vatican newspaper draws attention to plight of Guarani

May 01, 2025

In a front-page article in its April 30 edition, L’Osservatore Romano drew attention to the plight of Guaraní people, whose way of life in Paso Yobai, Paraguay, is threatened by ecological damage from gold mining.

Giada Aquilino’s Vatican newspaper article, “In difesa delle terre dei Guaraní“ [In defense of the lands of the Guaraní], is essentially a retelling of a four-week-old Agence France-Presse article.

In according the story front-page coverage, the newspaper’s editor gave the story greater prominence than that given to most of the activities of the College of Cardinals, or to more recent international news, which was relegated to page 10.

