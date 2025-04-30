Catholic World News

Two cardinal-electors will miss conclave due to illness

April 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that two cardinal-electors—Cardinals Antonio Canizares and John Njue—will be unable to attend next week’s papal conclave because of health problems.

Cardinal Canizares, the retired Archbishop of Valencia, Spain, is 79 years old and in frail condition.

Cardinal Njue, who retired from his post as Archbishop of Nairobi, Kenya, is also in poor health. But his absence from the conclave includes an interesting story. Because the actual date of his birth was not recorded, for years the Vatican listed him as being born on December 31, 1944: a birthdate that would have made him ineligible for this year’s conclave. Only recently the Vatican updated that birthday, listing it as January 1, 1946, and making him eligible—an adjustment that now appears to have made no practical difference.

