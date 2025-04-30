Catholic World News

Reject the ‘immoral possession of nuclear weapons,’ Vatican diplomat urges

April 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement for a UN committee meeting on nuclear non-proliferation, a leading Vatican diplomat said that “my Delegation notes with deep concern that many States have turned to extensive rearmament,” including “the expansion and modernization of nuclear arsenals.”

“This troubling development, together with the increasingly strident rhetoric associated with it, are regrettably contributing to a deteriorating climate of mistrust and threat, and dangerously jeopardizing international peace and security,” said Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations.

“There is a clear need to go beyond nuclear deterrence, to move past this illusory logic and to embrace the path of comprehensive disarmament, while definitively rejecting not only the use, but also the immoral possession of nuclear weapons,” he added in his statement, delivered on April 29.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!