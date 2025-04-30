Catholic World News

USCCB publishes novena in memory of Pope Francis

April 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published, in English and in Spanish, a novena in memory of Pope Francis.

The novena “has been prepared to help pray for the Pope during the time of mourning,” the introduction notes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

