Late Pope ‘respectfully approached the conscience of all,’ papal preacher writes

April 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap—appointed preacher to the papal household last year—reflected on the legacy of Pope Francis in an article for the Italian bishops’ newspaper.

Pope Francis “placed the Gospel at the center of all his reflections and placed the face—and the mystery—of each person before any other theological or moral evaluation,” Father Pasolini wrote. “By respectfully approaching the conscience of all, Pope Francis has not tried to impose new certainties. He contented himself with reopening the fundamental question: if God were truly the Father of all, what would be left for us to do?”

