Do not be afraid of ‘necessary changes’ in the Church, Cardinal Reina preaches

April 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Baldassare Reina, vicar general of His Holiness for the Diocese of Rome, celebrated the third of the novendiali Masses for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis (booklet, video).

“In these days, Rome is a people that mourns its Bishop, a people together with other peoples who have waited in line, finding a place within the city in order to weep and pray, like sheep without a shepherd,” he preached in St. Peter’s Basilica on the evening of April 28.

The 54-year-old cardinal—whose rise in the hierarchy in recent years has been meteoric—added:

And this cannot be the time for maneuvers, tactics, caution—not a time to follow the instinct to turn back, or worse, to retaliate or seek alliances of power. What is needed is a radical willingness to enter into God’s dream, entrusted to our poor hands ...



Faced with the proclamation of this newness, we cannot give in to that mental and spiritual indolence that binds us to the forms of experience of God and ecclesial practices known in the past, and which we would wish to be repeated ad infinitum, subjugated by the fear of the losses attached to necessary changes ...



To seek a shepherd today means above all to seek a guide who knows how to manage the fear of losses faced with the needs of the Gospel ... To seek a shepherd who confirms that we must walk together, forming ministries and charisms; we are a People of God constituted to proclaim the Gospel.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

