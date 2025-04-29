Catholic World News

Remember Pope Francis by addressing ‘ecological debt,’ pontifical academy president urges

April 29, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Helen Alford, president of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, joined other economists and academics in signing “Honoring Pope Francis’s legacy: A call to action for global justice.”

“If those who honor him today truly wish to carry forward his spiritual legacy, they could begin by seizing the opportunity of the Jubilee to fulfil one of his major hopes,” the signatories wrote, as they called for

Using this moment to establish mechanisms of compensation between the “ecological debt” of wealthy countries and the foreign debt of poorer nations, a burden that has become increasingly unsustainable, worsened by the current global macroeconomic environment of high interest rates and the unequal treatment of debtor nations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!