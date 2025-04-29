Catholic World News

200,000 in attendance at Mass as Cardinal Parolin emphasizes late Pope’s teaching on mercy

April 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness from 2013 until Pope Francis’s death, presided at Mass in St. Peter’s Square on April 27, the Second Sunday of Easter (Divine Mercy Sunday) (video).

An estimated 200,000 people, including participants in the Jubilee of Teenagers, were in attendance at the Mass, on the second of nine days of Masses in the late Pontiff’s memory. In a separate article, the Vatican newspaper reported that 200,000 teenagers took part in the jubilee.

“It is precisely the Father’s mercy, which is greater than our limitations and calculations, that characterized the Magisterium of Pope Francis and his intense apostolic activity,” Cardinal Parolin preached. “Likewise the eagerness to proclaim and share God’s mercy with all—the proclamation of the Good News, evangelization—was the principal theme of his pontificate.”

He added:

It is important to welcome as a precious treasure this principle on which Pope Francis insisted so much. And—allow me to say—our affection for him, which is being manifested in this time, must not remain a mere emotion of the moment; we must welcome his legacy and make it part of our lives, opening ourselves to God’s mercy and also being merciful to one another ...



Only mercy heals and creates a new world, putting out the fires of distrust, hatred and violence: this is the great teaching of Pope Francis.

