Nearly 35 million attended papal events during late Pope’s pontificate

April 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Prefecture of the Papal Household has announced that 34,953,276 people participated in papal Masses, general audiences, Angelus addresses, and other events during the 12-year pontificate of Pope Francis.

The year with the greatest crowds (7,314,350) was 2013, the year of his election; the year with the smallest crowds was the lockdown year of 2020, in which 102,850 attended papal events. 1,682,100 people attended papal events in 2024, and 262,820 during the early months of 2025.

