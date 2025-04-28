Catholic World News

Irish Bishop Comiskey, who resigned in 2002, dead at 89

April 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Brendan Comiskey, whose resignation in 2002 was a key development in the sex-abuse scandal in Ireland, died on April 28 at the age of 89.

Bishop Comiskey stepped down from his post at the Diocese of Ferns after a report showed his failure to take action on reports of abuse by an accused serial molester, Father Sean Fortune. The scandal surrounding Fortune—who eventually committed suicide while in prison awaiting trial—led to revelations that other Irish bishops had concealed evidence of abuse.

