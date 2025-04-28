Catholic World News

Supreme Court to hear test case on Catholic charter school

April 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on April 30 in a key case involving a bid to open a Catholic charter school in Oklahoma.

State officials have approved a proposal by the two Catholic dioceses of Oklahoma too establish a new school, under the terms of a state program encouraging alternative schools. The state’s supreme court, however, blocked the proposal, saying that it would constitute an unconstitutional support for religion. Oklahoma’s attorney general, contesting that court ruling, observes that the proposed Catholic school would, like other charter schools, be “free, open to all, subject to antidiscrimination laws, created and funded by the State, and subject to continuing government regulation.”

