Vancouver archbishop asks prayers after truck kills 11 at festival

April 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop J. Michael Miller of Vancouver, saying that he was “deeply saddened” by a tragedy at a street festival, called upon the faithful to pray for the victims.

The archbishop was responding to an incident in which a truck-driver plowed into a crowd at a festival of the Filipino community, killing 11 people and injuring dozens of others.

