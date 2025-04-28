Catholic World News

Papal conclave will begin May 7

April 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The conclave that will elect a successor to Pope Francis will open on Wednesday, May 7.

The opening of the conclave—following the traditional nine days of mourning for a deceased Pontiff—was officially set by the College of Cardinals, meeting in a general congregation on April 28. Almost 200 cardinals have now gathered in Rome to participate in the daily meetings leading up to the conclave.

The conclave will open on May 7 with the celebration of a Mass Pro Eligendo Papa, followed by a procession into the Sistine Chapel, where the cardinal-electors will hear two meditations and take an oath to preserve the secrecy of the proceedings.

If time allows, the cardinals may take their first vote on Wednesday afternoon. On any following days of the conclave, the schedule will allow for two votes in the morning, then two more in the afternoon session, until a candidate receives the two-thirds support required for election.

