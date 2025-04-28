Catholic World News

At least 200,000 attend Pope Francis’s funeral Mass

April 28, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: A large crowd—estimated at 200,000 by Catholic News Service, and at 250,000 by the Vatican newspaper—attended the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square on April 26 (booklet, video). The leaders of more than 80 countries, and representatives from some four dozen others, were in attendance.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals, preached the homily.

“The outpouring of affection that we have witnessed in recent days following his passing from this earth into eternity tells us how much the profound pontificate of Pope Francis touched minds and hearts,” he preached. “With our prayers, we now entrust the soul of our beloved Pontiff to God, that he may grant him eternal happiness in the bright and glorious gaze of his immense love”

Cardinal Re concluded:

Pope Francis used to conclude his speeches and meetings by saying, “Do not forget to pray for me.” Dear Pope Francis, we now ask you to pray for us. May you bless the Church, bless Rome, and bless the whole world from heaven as you did last Sunday from the balcony of this Basilica in a final embrace with all the people of God, but also embrace humanity that seeks the truth with a sincere heart and holds high the torch of hope.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!