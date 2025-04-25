Catholic World News

AP correspondent recalls tense exchange with Pope Francis

April 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Nicole Winfield, the veteran Vatican correspondent for AP, offers her personal memories of Pope Francis, including a tense exchange about sex-abuse victims.

“He called me ‘la prima della classe‘ or ‘the first in the class.’ It wasn’t necessarily a compliment.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri25 April
Easter

Friday within the Octave of Easter

Image for Friday within the Octave of Easter

Alleluia Verse, Ps 118:24:This is the day the LORD has made; let us be glad and rejoice in it. "Children, have you caught anything to eat?" They answered him, "No." So he said to them, "Cast the net over the right side of the…

Learn more about this day.

April Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: