AP correspondent recalls tense exchange with Pope Francis

April 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Nicole Winfield, the veteran Vatican correspondent for AP, offers her personal memories of Pope Francis, including a tense exchange about sex-abuse victims.

“He called me ‘la prima della classe‘ or ‘the first in the class.’ It wasn’t necessarily a compliment.”

