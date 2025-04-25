Catholic World News

Stop Russian aggression, Ukrainian Catholic leader pleads following missile attack on Kyiv

April 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Following the largest Russian missile strike on Kyiv since last summer, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church denounced the attack as “barbaric aggression.”

“I call on religious leaders, heads of state, and public figures across the international community to speak with one voice, to issue a united appeal, and to act together to stop Russian aggression against Ukraine,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk.

He added:

Let us help to silence the weapons on our long-suffering land, to restrain hostilities, and to establish a just and lasting peace. For today, the Risen Christ—our peace—stands among us and breathes His peace upon us. Let us allow Him to work through us. Let us help stop the war. Let us help Ukraine to survive and live.

