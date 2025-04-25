Catholic World News

Indonesian Muslim leader praises late Pope’s humanity, tolerance

April 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Following the passing of Pope Francis, an Indonesian Muslim leader, Haedar Nashir, said, “We have lost a prominent Catholic leader who dedicated his life to promoting religious humanity, tolerance, and compassion, as well as to upholding peace worldwide.”

The Southeast Asian nation of 282 million (map), the world’s fourth most populous, is the largest Muslim-majority nation. The nation is 78% Muslim, 13% Christian (3% Catholic), and 2% ethnic religionist; Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2024.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

 

