Let us be on fire with Pope Francis’s love, Cardinal Zuppi preaches

April 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, celebrated a Mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Basilica on April 23.

Cardinal Zuppi preached, “Let us give thanks for the gift of this father and pastor, brother, who spent his whole life to the end, with so much evangelical freedom because he was obedient to Christ, without arrogance, choosing the simplicity so important in the life of St. Francis.”

“Pope Francis with his whole life became a tireless and credible pilgrim in the name of Jesus, listening to and touching the heart,” the prelate continued. “Today he still asks us to look to the future, to open our eyes to dream, not to be satisfied.”

Cardinal Zuppi added:

He pointed out and lived joy, he put the words of Jesus, the kerygma, at the center, freeing it from so many glosses, personal and ecclesiastical, that made it ineffective, so much so that it no longer spoke to the heart ... He reminds us to be in joy, as he always indicated in his ministry. Let us take his words and deeds with us, let us let them touch our hearts, let us be on fire with his love.

