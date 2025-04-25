Catholic World News

Francis’s tomb made of marble, from the land of his Italian grandparents

April 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At Pope Francis’s request, his tomb in the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore has been made of marble from Liguria, the Italian region from which his ancestors hailed, the coadjutor archpriest of the basilica said on television.

The simple tomb bears the name Franciscus, along with a replica of his pectoral cross.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

