130 nations send delegations to papal funeral

April 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: 130 nations are sending delegations to Pope Francis’s funeral on April 26, the Office of Protocol of the Vatican’s Secretariat of State has announced.

Some 50 heads of state and 10 monarchs will be in attendance, according to the announcement.

