Cardinal Müller: next Pope must heal divisions

April 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, has said that the coming papal conclave must select a Pontiff who will be able “to unify the Church in the revealed truth.”

The German cardinal emphasized the danger of doctrinal divisions within the Church, and the need to restore clarity. He said: “I am praying that the Holy Spirit will illuminate the cardinals, because a heretic pope who changes every day depending on what the mass media is saying would be catastrophic.”

