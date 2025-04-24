Catholic World News

Vatican announces schedule for Masses for Pope Francis

April 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced the schedule of principal celebrants for the Novemdiales: the nine days of Masses said for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis.

The Novemdiales begin with the funeral Mass, on Saturday, April 26, at 10 AM Rome time, with Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, as principal celebrant. There will follow (all times are local Rome times):

Sunday, April 27, at 10:30 am, in St. Peter’s Square, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State, presiding;

Monday, April 28, at 5:00 PM in St. Peter’s basilica, with Cardinal Baldassare Reina, vicar general of Rome, presiding;

Tuesday, April 29, at 5:00 PM in St. Peter’s basilica, with Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Archpriest of the basilica, presiding;

Wednesday, April 30, at 5:00 PM in St. Peter’s bBasilica, with Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, Vice-Dean of the College of Cardinals, presiding;

Thursday, May 1, at 5:00 PM in St. Peter’s basilica, with Cardinal Victor Fernandez, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, presiding;

Friday, May 2, at 5:00 PM in St. Peter’s basilica, with Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, presiding;

Saturday, May 3, at 5:00 PM in St. Peter’s basilica, with Father Ángel Fernández Artime, pro-prefect of the Emeritus of the Dicastery for Religious, presideing; and

Sunday, May 4, at 5:00 PM in St. Peter’s basilica, with Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, Protodeacon of the College of Cardinals, presiding.

(In this listing, the titles of officials of the Roman Curia are given for purposes of identification. Officially, the mandate of prefects of the Vatican dicasteries ceases with the death of the Pontiff.)

