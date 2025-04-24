Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen allowed to leave Hong Kong for papal funeral

April 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen has been given permission by Chinese authorities to leave Hong Kong and travel to Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis.

Cardinal Zen, who has been an outspoken critic of the Beijing government, is not eligible to take part in the papal conclave, having past his 80th birthday. (He is 93.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

