Prelates announced for late Pontiff’s coffin closing, burial rites

April 24, 2025

Archbishop Diego Ravelli, master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations, has published the lists of prelates who will take part in the rite of the closing of the late Pope’s coffin at 8:00 PM on April 25 and in the internment rite in the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, following the funeral Mass the following day.

The rites are described in the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis, the liturgical book for papal funerals promulgated by Pope St. John Paul II in 1998 and revised by Pope Francis in 2024.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the camerlengo (chamberlain) of the Holy Roman Church, will preside at both rites. Among the senior prelates participating in both rites are

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, 91, dean of the College of Cardinals

Cardinal Roger Mahony, 89, the retired archbishop of Los Angeles, who was appointed a cardinal in 1991; he will represent the order of cardinal priests

Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, 73, the retired prefect of the Apostolic Signatura, and the protodeacon of the order of cardinal deacons

Cardinal Baldassare Reina, 54, vicar general of the Diocese of Rome

Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, 61, almoner of the Office of Papal Charities and prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, 70, whose appointment of Secretary of State of His Holiness ceased with the Pontiff’s death

Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, 65, the Sostituto (officially, the Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State)

Archbishop Ilson de Jesus Montanari, 65, vice camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, appointed secretary of the Dicastery for Bishops in 2014

Msgr. Leonardo Sapienza, 72, the regent of the Papal Household

