Papal praise for Cardinal Scola in newly published book preface

April 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has published Pope Francis’s preface to a forthcoming book on old age by Cardinal Angelo Scola, the retired archbishop of Milan. The prelate was a leading candidate to succeed Pope Benedict in the 2013 conclave that elected Pope Francis.

“I read with emotion these pages born from the thought and affection of Angelo Scola, dear brother in the episcopate and a person who has held delicate roles in the Church,” Pope Francis wrote on February 7. “First of all, I want to express my deep gratitude to him for this reflection that combines personal experience and cultural sensitivity in a way I have rarely encountered.”

The Pope concluded:

With these pages in hand, I would ideally like to repeat the same gesture I made just after donning the white robe of the papacy in the Sistine Chapel: to embrace with great esteem and affection my brother Angelo—now, both of us older than we were on that day in March 2013. But still united by the gratitude to this loving God who offers us life and hope at every age of our living.

