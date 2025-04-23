Catholic World News

Cardinal Gambetti leads Rosary for late Pope in St. Peter’s Square

April 23, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, OFM Conv, the archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, led a Rosary for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis on the evening of April 21 in St. Peter’s Square (video).

The 59-year-old prelate told the estimated 12,000 faithful in attendance that “in the faith of the Risen Christ, which we celebrate on this holy Easter day, we know that death is not a door that closes but an entrance into the heavenly Jerusalem, where mourning is turned into dancing, and sackcloth into robes of joy.”

Cardinal Gambetti also invited the faithful to “thank the Lord for the gifts He gave the entire Church through the apostolic ministry of Pope Francis, a pilgrim of hope.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

