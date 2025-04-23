Catholic World News

Vatican publishes Pope’s testament

April 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has published Pope Francis’s testament, written on June 29, 2022, “as I sense that the twilight of my earthly life is approaching, and with firm hope in Eternal Life.”

The Pontiff willed that he be buried in a certain niche of the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, adding:

I wish that my final earthly journey conclude precisely in this ancient Marian shrine, where I go to pray at the beginning and end of every Apostolic Journey to faithfully entrust my intentions to the Immaculate Mother and to give thanks for her gentle and maternal care.

“May the Lord grant the deserved reward to those who have wished me well and will continue to pray for me,” he concluded. “The suffering that marked the final part of my life, I offer to the Lord, for peace in the world and brotherhood among peoples.”

