Vatican newspaper recalls late Pope as ‘our brother, peacemaker’

April 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a front-page editorial in its special edition on the death of Pope Francis, the editor of the Vatican newspaper hailed Pope Francis as “our brother [and a] peacemaker” and recalled several of his appeals and actions on behalf of peace.

“He gave himself totally, without reserve, until the last day,” Andrea Monda began. “Until the end. Going out to meet people, embracing them. And if conditions did not allow it, then he would call the many people he felt the urgency to make his voice heard.”

He continued:

Among the many was Father Gabriele Romanelli, the parish priest of Gaza, who called in the afternoon, or rather often videocalled. Not only making his voice heard but being able to see each other, eye to eye.



The “face to face” was fundamental for Bergoglio, because looking each other in the eye makes it impossible to lie and allows true communication which is first and foremost a relationship, communion.

