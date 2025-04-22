Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman hails Francis as ‘Pope of mercy’

April 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, hailed Pope Francis as “the Pope of mercy” in an editorial published after his passing.

“If there is a message that has most characterized Pope Francis’ pontificate and is destined to remain, it is that of mercy,” Tornielli wrote.

“The first Argentine Pope in the history of the Church addressed many themes, particularly regarding his care for the poor, fraternity, care for our common home, and his firm and unconditional ‘no,’ to war,” he continued. “But the heart of his message, the one that undoubtedly made the most impact, was his evangelical call to mercy, which is precisely the closeness and tenderness of God toward those who recognize their need for His help.”

