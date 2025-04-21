Catholic World News

Canonization of Bl. Carlo Acutis postponed after Pope’s death

April 21, 2025

Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis will be postponed because of the death of Pope Francis.

The canonization had been scheduled to take place on April 27, during a Mass for Divine Mercy Sunday, the date coinciding with the Jubilee for Teenagers.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

