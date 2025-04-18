Catholic World News

Pope’s Good Friday meditations emphasize God’s promises

April 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: “The Stations of the Cross is the prayer of people on the move,” wrote Pope Francis in the meditations that he prepared for the Good Friday observance in the Roman Coliseum. “It disrupts our usual routine.”

The Pope explained that mankind is ordinarily caught up in worldly concerns, and “this world calculates everything.” But on Good Friday, following the Lord’s suffering, the Church insists on the incalculable love that God shows for mankind, and the price that Jesus pays for our salvation. In praying the Stations of the Cross, the Pope said, the faithful recognize the need for “a change of course and a change of pace—a conversion that restores joy and brings us home.”

The Stations of the Cross were led by Cardinal Baldo Reina, the vicar general of Rome, in the Pope’s absence.

