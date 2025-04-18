Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin speaks on Ukraine, Gaza, and Trump

April 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an extensive interview with the Italian daily La Repubblica, Cardinal Pietro Parolin spoke about the goals of Vatican diplomacy regarding the warfare in Ukraine and in Gaza, and the relations between the Holy See and the US.

On Ukraine, the Vatican Secretary of State said that escalation is a serious concern, but “it would be inhumane to deny Ukrainians the right to defend themselves.” The solution must be found through negotiation, he said, and “it is up to the Ukrainians themselves to decide what they are willing to negotiate or potentially concede from this perspective.”

Regarding Gaza, Cardinal Parolin said that the suffering caused by the war is “humanly horrific and morally unacceptable.” Referring to the Israeli campaign, he said: “Self-defense is legitimate, but it can never involve the total or partial annihilation of another people or the denial of their right to live in their own land.”

Questioned about relations with the US, the cardinal said that the approach of the Trump administration is “very different from what we are used to.” He said that “many vulnerable people are suffering... due to cuts in humanitarian aid.” The Secretary of State strongly hinted at disapproval of unilateral American action. The Vatican, he said, “consistently supports a multilateral approach, and believes that international law and the consensus of states must always be encouraged.”

Cardinal Parolin is due to meet on April 19 with American Vice President J.D. Vance, who is in Rome for Easter weekend. Vatican-watchers will be anxious to see whether the American leader also meets with Pope Francis—who has made time this week to meet with doctors from Gemelli Hospital and inmates at Rome’s Regina Coeli prison.

