Vatican forbids removal of names from baptismal registers

April 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Legislative Texts has published an Italian-language note forbidding the removal or alteration of names in baptismal registers, “except to correct transcription errors.” Canon 535 of the Code of Canon Law requires parishes to maintain such registers.

The register is “the objective verification of sacramental actions or events related to the sacraments historically carried out by the Church,” the dicastery stated. “The sacraments received and the entries made do not in any way limit the free will of Christian faithful who, by an act of that same will, choose to leave the Church.”

“Even though the data contained in the Church’s registers cannot be deleted, in light of the interest of the person involved and all other relevant parties, it is permitted—at the simple request of the person concerned—to record their expression of will to leave the Church in the context of a formal hearing,” the dicastery added.

