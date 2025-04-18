Catholic World News

Texas House passes $1B school-choice legislation backed by bishops

April 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Texas House has passed legislation establishing a $1-billion education savings account program that will allow 100,000 students to receive $10,000 scholarships to attend independent schools. The Senate has approved the measure, and the governor is expected to sign it.

The $10,000 in funding for educational savings accounts is approximately 85% of government per-student funding for public schools.

The Texas Conference of Catholic Bishops supported the measure, which also provides $2,000 education savings accounts for homeschooled students.

