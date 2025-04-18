Catholic World News

Once-secret records show how San Francisco archdiocese handled abuse allegations

April 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A federal bankruptcy judge ordered the release of the minutes of the Archdiocese of San Francisco’s Independent Review Board, which addresses clergy abuse allegations.

“At least three priests who by the Church’s definition faced credible accusations of sexually abusing minors stayed on the San Francisco Archdiocese’s list of clergy members with full status for years, including one, David Ghiorso, who faced five credible abuse accusations and remains on the good standing list,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The archdiocese released a statement following the bankruptcy judge’s order, noting:

The Archdiocese will continue to work diligently toward constructive transparency and a timely resolution in collaboration with the other parties involved in this bankruptcy process. At the same time, the Archdiocese remains focused on its mission to help parishes serve the spiritual needs of the faithful, celebrating Mass, offering the Sacraments, and providing religious education.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

