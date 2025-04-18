Catholic World News

Judge bars enforcement of Biden-era regulations against diocese, employer

April 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge has permanently halted the enforcement of 2024 Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) regulations against the Diocese of Bismarck, North Dakota, and the Catholic Benefits Association (CBA).

Judge Daniel Traynor, a Trump appointee, barred the EEOC from enforcing the regulations “in a manner that would require them [the diocese and the CBA] to speak or communicate in favor of abortion, fertility treatments, or gender transition when such is contrary to the Catholic faith; refrain from speaking or communicating against the same when such is contrary to the Catholic faith, use pronouns inconsistent with a person’s biological sex; or allow persons to use private spaces reserved for the opposite sex.”

