Lourdes sanctuary announces 72nd confirmed miracle

April 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in France has announced the confirmation of the 72nd miracle recorded at the pilgrimage site.

An Italian woman, Antonietta Raco, was cured of primary lateral sclerosis during a visit to Lourdes in 2009, the sanctuary announced. The miracle has been confirmed by the Diocese of Tursi-Lagonegro, where Raco lives.

