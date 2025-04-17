Catholic World News

Pope makes Holy Thursday visit to Rome prison

April 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Insider

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made a surprise visit to the Regina Coeli prison in Rome on April 17.

The Pope has visited the same prison in the past on Holy Thursday, washing the feet of prisoners there. “This year I cannot do it,” he told the assembled inmates. “But I can and want to be close to you.”

The Pope met in the prison’s main hallway with about 70 inmates, and spoke with staff, during his afternoon visit.

