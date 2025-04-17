Catholic World News

West Virginia enacts Parents’ Bill of Rights

April 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia has signed into law a Parents’ Bill of Rights that recognizes, among other rights, a parent’s “right to direct the education and care of his or her minor child” and “right to direct the upbringing and the moral or religious training of his or her minor child.”

The legislation passed by wide margins: 89-9 in the state house and 32-1 in the state senate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

